AEW announces three themed episodes of Dynamite for July

All Elite Wrestling announced three themed episodes of Dynamite which will take place during the month of July, with all the Wednesday Dynamite shows on the road being special episodes.

The first night out of Daily’s Place will be on July 7 and that episode has been named Road Rager. It will take place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. A match for Road Rager has already been announced and will feature Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall in a South Beach strap match.

Fyter Fest returns for another two-episode special, the first one held on July 15 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and the second night the week after on July 21 at the DFW Metropex in Garland, Texas.

Fight For The Fallen will then take place at the Bonjangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 28.