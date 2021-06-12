6/11/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 1,852,000 viewers for yesterday’s show in the overnight ratings, up 60,000 from last week’s overnight. Last week’s Smackdown ended with 1,883,000 viewers after the final number came in.

Smackdown did 1,899,000 viewers in the first hour and was followed by 1,806,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did 0.4 in the 18-49 demo rating, topping the night.



