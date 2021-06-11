Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment and a new match for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

SmackDown will see the return of Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show segment. Her special guest will be Seth Rollins, who has been feuding with Cesaro as of late. Bayley is set to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell In a Cell on June 20.

Another tag team match has been announced for tonight’s show as the WWE Intercontinental Title chase continues. Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will team with Sami Zayn to face Big E and Kevin Owens. Commander Azeez will be at ringside for Sami and the champ.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio will be out for revenge on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Bayley hosts “Ding Dong, Hello!” with special guest Seth Rollins

* Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews