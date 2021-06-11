Taz undergoing surgery to remove lump

Team Taz leader and former ECW champion Taz is currently in hospital as he undergoes surgery.

In a video posted on social media, Taz said that he has a lump on the right side of his face that is being taken out. “I’m good, I’m in the hospital, about to get into surgery,” Taz continued, urging fans to watch tonight’s Dynamite at 10PM on TNT. He said he should be out of surgery and up to watch the show.

Taz put his radio host duties on the side to return to pro wrestling, signing with All Elite Wresting in January 2020. He now leads Team Taz, featuring Ricky Starks, FTW champ Brian Cage, and Powerhouse Hobbs.