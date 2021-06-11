SummerSlam 2021 travel packages on sale next week

WWE announced that the SummerSlam packages will go on sale on Tuesday, June 15 at Noon ET.

There will be four packages to choose from – Championship, Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Each package contains something better than the previous cheaper option and up to four people can stay in one room. The more you can fit, the cheaper it will be.

The base package will include ticket for SummerSlam, and exclusive brunch with WWE Superstars and Legends on August 21, a gift bag, a concierge, and two-night hotel accommodations in a Las Vegas area hotel.

The higher-priced package, the Championship, will also include an reception-style dinner and a ticket to the High Roller observation wheel along with a collectible chair.

Packages will be sold at SummerSlamTravel.com.

The cheapest solo price is $1,170 and goes up to $3,185 for the most expensive option.