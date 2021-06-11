Moose to Wrestle Kenny Omega at AEW’s Daily’s Place on Saturday Night

On Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, a Summit was held between Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan where Khan made a play to have the Moose versus Omega match scheduled for Saturday’s Impact Plus special Against All Odds event to be held at AEW’s home of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The rest of the show will take place in the Impact Zone, Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

It is unclear if the Moose match was filmed already as part of the recent AEW TV tapings. But, if it was, would there not be online spoilers of the match result?

The winner will face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.

Moose has claimed his contract with Impact expires this summer and that he wanted to win the World Title before it expires.