Milwaukee Brewers Hosting WWE Night Game in September

Per MLB.com, the Milwaukee Brewers have announced that the upcoming September 25 game versus the New York Mets will be a special WWE Night event. Fans who order a WWE Night ticket package will get a seat for the game, along with a limited edition WWE Bob Uecker bobblehead, with “Mr. Baseball” Bob Uecker holding a WWE Championship belt.

Bob Uecker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. He made guest appearances at WrestleMania 3 and 4. More ticket information on WWE Night for the Brewers vs. Mets is available at the above link.