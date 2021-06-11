Matches for Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two matches for Monday’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.

Drew McIntyre will face RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles in singles action.

This match will come just days before McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside Hell In a Cell. Styles is not currently booked for the pay-per-view, but The Viking Raiders recently earned a future title shot against Styles and Omos, which is rumored for Hell In a Cell, but not confirmed.

RK-Bro (Randy Orton, Riddle) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) has also been announced for Monday’s RAW.

These two teams have gone back & forth for several weeks now. Last week’s RAW saw Woods eliminate Riddle in the Battle Royal to crown new #1 contenders, which The Viking Raiders won. Orton later eliminated Kingston, but The Vikings eliminated Orton to win. Later on in the show Kingston defeated Riddle in singles action. Orton defeated Woods on the May 31 RAW, while Riddle defeated Woods the week before that on May 24. Kingston also defeated Orton back on May 17.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW and be sure to join us for full coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* The final RAW build for Hell In a Cell

* Eva Marie returns to kick off her “Eva-Lution”

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton, Riddle) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre