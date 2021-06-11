LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show. We go backstage to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his locker room suite. Jey Uso and Paul Heyman are also there, watching the replay from last week’s main event with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios and The Usos. Reigns is staring at Jey as fans in the arena boo. Reigns says he saved The Usos last week and they owe him. Reigns says one thing he will not stand for is… Jey says, embarrassing the family. Reigns knows Jey understands that, but does his brother? We hear the music of The Usos hit as Reigns looks up at the screen to see Jimmy Uso making his entrance.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Jimmy Uso makes his way to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Jimmy says last week was supposed to be a celebration, they were supposed to be here tonight as two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions but no, they got robbed. He’s not here to make excuses, he’s spitting facts. Jimmy says first the referee made a bad call but that was cool because they got round two to redeem themselves. They were doing what they do but here came The Head of The Table, putting his nose in their business. Jimmy says Roman Reigns just had to make it about himself, he couldn’t let them have their time. Jimmy feels like Reigns got them disqualified on purpose.

Fans boo as we see Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman watching backstage. Jimmy goes on, asking Reigns what the point was of attacking SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Jimmy says he thought about it and the issue is that Reigns is jealous of him, jealous he wants his brother with him, jealous because they want to represent the family too, and hold gold just like Reigns. Jimmy says he sees right through Reigns with all those mind games he’s just trying to tear Jey away from him. Jimmy says he is his brother’s keeper, not Reigns.

Reigns is just staring at Jey in the back. Jimmy promises that tonight he’s going to do something he won’t regret. Jimmy drops the mic as fans cheer him on. He exits the ring as the music starts back up. Reigns is backstage telling Jey that he better take care of this. Jey gets up and walks away as Reigns and Heyman watch him.

Kevin Owens and Big E vs. Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for tonight’s opener. His partner Big E is out next. We go to commercial.

