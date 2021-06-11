Kenny Omega reportedly dealing with nagging injuries

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega is reportedly dealing with injuries.

Omega is said to be hurting pretty badly right now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In addition to a stomach virus from this past week, Omega is also suffering from a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, and normal wear & tear on his knees.

Omega also sliced up his hand and needed 7 stitches to close the wound when delivering a belt shot to PAC in the Double Or Nothing main event on May 30, which saw him retain the AEW World Title over PAC and Orange Cassidy. The injury occurred on the fourth belt shot as the AEW belt is especially sharp.

It was noted that Omega has been in a lot of pain while getting through his recent top matches. He noted at the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest that there are days when he wakes up and walks around , thinking that maybe it’s close to the time where he should hang up his boots and retire because his body is feeling worse. He also noted that having real fans in the crowd makes him feel a lot better when he’s performing.

Omega is scheduled to defend his Impact World Title this Saturday against Moose at the Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view. That match will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, the home of AEW, instead of Skyway Studios in Nashville where Impact tapes from. The winner of that match will defend the title against Sami Callihan at Impact’s Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17.

Omega will then defend his AEW World Title against Jungle Boy on the June 26 edition of Saturday Night Dynamite on TNT. As noted, that match was originally scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite show, but it was moved to late June due to a combination of wanting the match to air live, and to make the June 26 episode a major show.

Omega has a third big match confirmed for this summer as he will defend his AAA Mega Title against new AEW and AAA star “El Idolo” Andrade. That match is scheduled for the TripleMania XXIX event on Saturday, August 14 from Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City.

There is no word on if Omega plans to take any time off to deal with his nagging injuries, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.