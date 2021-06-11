Bischoff Explains Why He Won’t Consider a Full-Time Wrestling Return

Eric Bischoff isn’t interested in returning to wrestling on a full-time basis, and he discussed his reasons in a new interview. Bischoff spoke with the Angle Podcast and was asked about a potential return to the wrestling industry on a full-time basis and discussed his reasons for why.

“It’s hard to describe,” he said (per Fightful). “I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately. It’s just interesting because I think for the last 6 months or year of my life, maybe a little longer, I’ve finally gone, you know what, that’s in my rearview mirror. And I’m going to be really honest with you here, I’ve never had this conversation on a podcast with anybody. Even though I’ve been out of the business as a full-time person, when was the last time I was full time maybe 6 or 7 years ago in 2014. I dabbled a little bit. I do a little thing here and a little thing there, still very interested in the business. Doing my podcast, which kind of keeps me connected to the industry. For the last year and a half, you know what, if somebody called me today and said here’s this huge check I want you to come in and do this, for the first time in 30 or however many years, I wouldn’t do it. Because it’s that time to mentally and emotionally walk away from it.”