AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

AEW has announced a full line-up for tonight’s Friday Night Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Dynamite is airing in the Friday 10pm timeslot once again this week due to the NBA on TNT.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Evil Uno vs. TNT Champion Miro, an announcement by Cody Rhodes, an announcement by Sting and Darby Allin, plus more.

Tonight's show will be headlined by Evil Uno vs. TNT Champion Miro, an announcement by Cody Rhodes, an announcement by Sting and Darby Allin, plus more.

* Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Christian Cage vs. Angelico

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega will blow the lid off the conspiracy to get the AEW World Title off Omega

* Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement in a segment with Tony Schiavone

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M

* Hangman Page and 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Evil Uno

* Lance Archer will be in action for the first time since his loss to AEW TNT Champion Miro at Double Or Nothing

* Sting and Darby Allin will make an announcement on Allin’s tag team partner for the match against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

* The Pinnacle will speak for the first time since their Stadium Stampede loss to The Inner Circle at Double Or Nothing