AAW Crush & Destroy Coverage

AAW All Pro Wrestling is live on FITE TV from 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

Commentators for the night are Joe Drombrowski & Trent Zuberi.

Match #1: Hakim Zane, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated Myron Reed, Travis Titan & Dante Leon in a 6-Man tag team matchup after Fulton pins Titan after himself and Austin hit the Pain & Poetry for the win. After the match Titan hit a German Suplex on Dante out of nowhere and then he picked him up to land a Brainbuster on him as well. The crowd cheers you suck as Titan walks off.

inFAMy cut a promo on Second Gear Crew as they challenge them later tonight for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

Match #2: Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Mike Hartenbower) defeated Storm Grayson with a Brainbuster to the knee. After the match Bravo is in the ring getting heat by the audience. He then introduces the future AAW Women’s Champion, Allie Katch. Her match is next.

Match #3: Allysin Kay defeated Allie Katch (w/ John E. Bravo & Mike Hartenbower) after Kay threw Allie into a chair that was set up in the turnbuckle for the pinfall.

Fred Yehi is seen backstage cutting a promo on his opponent tonight, Daniel Garcia.

Match #4: Josh Alexander vs. Mat Fitchett ended with a 20 Minute Time Limit Draw. After the match Ace Perry & Xavier Walker comes out as Perry starts chanting no more minutes! He says that no one won so leave the ring because he can beat anyone in this company. Xavier then grabs the mic and asks the fans why would they prefer seeing them instead of Ace Perry. He then calls for a open challenge. Russ Jones comes out and spears Xavier. His manager than grabs the mic and says ladies and gentlemen whenever you need every mother fucker taken out then don’t settle for less than Russ Jones.

Jake Something then cuts a promo on Mance Warner as he’ll challenge him for the AAW World Heavyweight Title.

Match #5: InFAMy (Joeasa & Deonn Rusman) defeated Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) to win the AAW Tag Team Titles. A third member to InFAMy appeared to help the group win the titles. The commentators say his name is Robin Steele.

A 10 minute intermission begins as we see recaps, promos & vignettes. We see strong video packages for Russ Jones, Schaff & the Warner/Something matchup tonight.

Match #6: Schaff defeated AJZ with the DD214.

Hakim Zane is seen being interviewed by his match earlier tonight. He said that match doesn’t matter, but what does matter is what Myron Reed is holding around his waste and it’s only a matter of time before he gets it back because he has nothing to lose but everything to gain. July 11th he wants a rematch for the AAW Heritage Championship. My mom called me sun because I shined like one but on July 11th I’ll be known as a 2x champion.

Kris Statlander is seen cutting a promo on how AAW isn’t her first home but it’s the place that has made her the wrestler she is today. The leader is finally home and she can’t wait to defend her championship.

Match #7: Fred Yehi defeated Daniel Garcias by submission with the Koji Clutch.

Match #8: Kris Statlander defeated Hyan with the Big Bang Theory for the pinfall to retain the AAW Women’s Championship.