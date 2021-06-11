6/11/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

Join the Starman as he recaps tonight’s Friday night edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

—

A limo is seen arriving and the Pinnacle exits. Jim Ross says business is about to pick up as the Dynamite intro hits and we head into Daily’s Place for tonight’s show.

Matt Hardy is standing in the ring with and says Angelico will end Christian Cage’s career and he will never financially recover from it. Cage’s music hits and we head into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Angelico vs. Christian Cage

Matt Hardy and Jack Evans are standing ringside for this match as the bell rings and the two go back and forth in the opening moments. Angelico is able to send Cage crashing to the mat from the top rope and begins working over Cage’s left arm before picking up a near fall. Angelico begins to methodically wear Cage down and puts him in an armbar as the fans begin a “please don’t tap” chant and Cage makes it to the ropes.

Cage finally counters with a reverse DDT and follows with a missile dropkick for a near fall. Cage then connects with a diving headbutt for another near fall. Angelico mounts a comeback and picks up a couple more near falls before Cage turns the tide and hits the Killswitch to pick up the pin fall victory.

Winner: Christian Cage defeated Angelico by pin fall.

After the match, Jack Evans and Matt Hardy storm the ring as Hardy takes Cage out with a Twist of Fate. Hardy then sets Cage up for another one, but Jungle Boy runs to the ring and chases them off.

The announce team hypes tonight’s show, which will feature a TNT Championship defense with Miro defending against Evil Uno and we will hear from Sting as we head into a commercial break.

Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring and says next week Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson, will team with Cody Rhodes next week. Rhodes and Anderson then make their way to the ring, along with Arn. Cody says their dads have set ungodly standards for their children, but feels that Brock will step up to the challenge. They are then interrupted by QT Marshall and says he has had enough of Cody’s vanity projects and nepotism and says this all started because he neglected top talent. Marshall says he wants to beat his ass in a South Beach Strap Match once they return on the road. Marshall then slaps Arn in the back with a belt as Brock takes Marshall down. Referees come out to break them up as Marshall escapes the ring as the announce team hype next week’s tag team match with QT Marshall and Aaron Solow takes on Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson.

A video recap of Eddie Kingston coming to the aid of Penta and Pac from the attack from the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler, which leads us to tonight’s trios match. Prior to the match, a pre-recorded video is played where Kingston says an enemy of my enemy is my friend, but Pac doesn’t appear to be on the same page with Kingston.

Match 2: Pac/Penta El Zero Miedo/Eddie Kingston vs. the Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler

Matt Jackson starts the match and quickly tags in Brandon Cutler and sends him in the hard way. Pac and Penta isolate Cutler and work him over until Penta finally tags in Kingston, who takes Cutler down with a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Pac then tags himself in and the two stare each other down for a moment, before Pac takes Cutler down with a kick and tosses him into the corner of the Bucks. Matt Jackson tags in and Pac takes him down and taunts them. The Young Bucks then double team Pac and gain control as we head into a commercial break.

We return to see Pac counter Matt Jackson’s attempt at a tornado DDT and makes it to his corner and reluctantly tags in Kingston. Kingston comes in and takes everyone out and tags in Penta, who takes out both Bucks with a cross body block. The Bucks recover and end up giving Cutler a superkick and Penta nearly picks up the pin fall over Matt Jackson. The action becomes fast and furious in the ring until Pac hits the 450 splash and locks in the Brutalizer on Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson tries to break it up but Kingston comes in for the assist. Cutler is then tagged in and Kingston takes him out as Pac covers to pick up the pin fall.

Winners: Pac/Penta El Zero Miedo/Eddie Kingston defeated the Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler by pin fall

After the match, the Young Bucks, along with the Good Brothers, take out Pac, Penta and Kingston. Frankie Kazarian comes out to help them out and clears the ring.

A video package highlighting the main event of Double or Nothing is aired as we head into a commercial break.

The Pinnacle makes their way to the ring, led by MJF. Dax Harwood says Stadium Stampede didn’t go the way they wanted as that match isn’t made for men like them. He continues to say that they tried to end the careers of Santana and Ortiz to show that they still has an edge. Cash Wheeler steps in and says he doesn’t give a shit about their families and says that the Pinnacle works together as a family. Shawn Spears comes in and runs down Sammy Guevara and calls him a glorified indy wrestler. Wardlow steps in and says Jack Haggar is obsessed with him as he knows he can never beat him in the middle of the ring. Wardlow says then accepts Hagar’s challenge and says when he is standing across from him, he is in Wardlow’s world.

MJF says he is tired of people telling him that he has something to prove and that he grew up watching Chris Jericho and reading his books. MJF talks about idolizing Jericho but realized that he wasn’t even on the same level. MJF then denies Jericho’s request for a match. MJF then turns his attention to Guevara and says he doesn’t belong in the same ring as him and that he is better than him, and Sammy knows it.

Jericho appears on the big screen with his bat and says they know what happens when they don’t give the Inner Circle what they want. Jericho says they can talk about it while they are walking home and the Inner Circle is seen smashing the Pinnacle’s limo that they arrived in earlier in the night. Hager is then seen driving a forklift and picks up the limo and rips off the passenger side. Jericho says they better call and Uber tonight as JR hypes the TNT Championship match that is coming up after the commercial break.

Darby Allin says he wants Sting to stay home next week so he can have a handicap match next week against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Allin says he wants to prove to both of them that he doesn’t need Sting. Sting says Darby is who he is because he is who he is. Darby continues to beg Sting to stay home and Sting finally agrees. Darby says he respects the hell out of Sting.

A video package with Evil Uno talking about his time with the Dark Order and his relationship with Brodie Lee. He says he wants to bring back the championship and pride back to the Dark Order. Uno says Miro will find out tonight just how devious he can be.

Match 3: Evil Uno vs. Miro (TNT Championship)

The match begins and Miro quickly gains control of the match as he works over Evil Uno and picks up a near fall. Uno tries to hit some chops, but they don’t have any effect on Miro. The match then spills out to the floor where Miro misses with a punch and nails the ring post. The match returns to the ring where Miro takes Uno down with an overhead suplex as we head into a commercial break.

Quick Results

– Christian Cage defeated Angelico by pin fall.

– Pac/Penta El Zero Miedo/Eddie Kingston defeated the Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler by pin fall