Updated viewership/ratings for WWE programs on A&E

The eighth and final “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, drew 643,000 viewers on Sunday night at 8pm ET, according to SpoilerTV.

The two-hour doc drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s Biography documentary, on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, which drew a series-low 518,000 viewers. The Foley special drew a series-low 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Sunday’s new episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures on A&E, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart & Greg Valentine, drew 526,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the key demographic.

This is up from last week’s Most Wanted Treasures episode, which featured WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart & The Honky Tonk Man. That show drew a series-low 455,000 viewers with a series-low 0.18 key demo rating.

WWE’s A&E Biography series drew a total of 5.889 million viewers for the first-run episodes. This comes out to an average of 736,125 viewers per episode, across the 8 first-run episodes. This does not include the various replays, which all drew a few hundred thousand viewers as well. The Biography series also averaged a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The premiere on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin topped the list with 1.062 million viewers and a 0.38 rating, while the episode on Foley drew the lowest numbers with 518,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

There is still one episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures to air, which will feature WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Below is our WWE on A&E Viewership Tracker

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Booker T – 595,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Shawn Michaels – 634,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: The Ultimate Warrior – 767,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Mick Foley – 518,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Bret Hart – 643,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 1 (Mick Foley) – 766,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 2 (The Undertaker & Kane) – 769,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 3 (Jerry Lawler) – 563,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 4 (Booker T) – 555,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 5 (Sgt. Slaughter & The Iron Sheik) – 497,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 6 (Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart & The Honky Tonk Man) – 455,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 7 (Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart & Greg Valentine) – 526,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 8 (Andre the Giant) –