Sasha Banks reveals how she found out she’s main eventing WrestleMania

Speaking to Kelly O’Hara on the Just Women’s Sports podcast, former Smackdown Women’s champion Sasha Banks said that she found out that she would be main eventing WrestleMania a few days before the Saturday pay-per-view.

Banks said that she kept asking around if anyone got the card in the weeks and days leading up to the two-night pay-per-view and everyone kept telling her that she was not in the main event. Banks said since she got no official word, she assumed she was still in the running, so she made it her point to keep showing Vince McMahon why she should be in the main event.

On the Wednesday before WrestleMania, Banks was ready to go and ask Vince during rehearsals and plead her case but before she had the opportunity to do it, producer TJ Wilson broke the news to her that she was main eventing with Bianca Belair.

“And I just instantly started crying and was just like ‘Wow…no way!’” Banks said. “Just to finally to hear the words that you’re the main event…it was so overwhelming!”

Banks said that main eventing WrestleMania is the “biggest thing you can ever do in wrestling” and not even her heroes have done what she’s done. “But the biggest thing that I got to check off was my biggest dream in my heart, fully accomplishing that last checkmark on my list of everything I had written down since I was a kid.”

The 29-year-old has not been seen on WWE television in quite a while but she’s advertised for the first Smackdown in front of fans on July 16. Banks said that she’s currently on vacation and still soaking everything that happened…but ready to tackle whatever is next for her in WWE.