New NXT UK Women’s Champion

Jun 10, 2021 - by Allen Rockum

Tonight we saw Meiko Satomura dethrone the 649+ reign of Kay Lee Ray as the NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Kay Lee Ray defeated Toni Storm back on August 31, 2019 at NXT UK Takeover Cardiff.

Meiko challenged Ray earlier this year for the championship but was unsuccessful. She would earn another title shot by substituting for Xia Brookside (injury) in the #1 Contender 5-Way a few weeks ago.

