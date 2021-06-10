New NXT UK Women’s Champion

Tonight we saw Meiko Satomura dethrone the 649+ reign of Kay Lee Ray as the NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Kay Lee Ray defeated Toni Storm back on August 31, 2019 at NXT UK Takeover Cardiff.

Meiko challenged Ray earlier this year for the championship but was unsuccessful. She would earn another title shot by substituting for Xia Brookside (injury) in the #1 Contender 5-Way a few weeks ago.

I am grateful to everyone‼️

Thank you very much.

It was so much hard.

Kay lee Ray is a true champion❗️

It makes sense that she was my first rival. It's still going on.

The most wonderful day of my life✨

Arigatou🙏#WWE #NXTUK #WWENXT #仙女 #女子プロレス @WWE https://t.co/dfFFvhMadu — 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) June 10, 2021

An incredible title reign ended by one of the absolute best in the world. A new era for the ENTIRE #NXTUK brand. #AndNew https://t.co/YwODS4TCZ5 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 10, 2021