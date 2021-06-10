Members of the wrestling media to be invited for NXT Takeover pre-show panels

During the NXT conference call ahead of the upcoming Takeover: In Your House event, Triple H said that he is hoping that members of the media will be joining the NXT pre-show panels in the future.

He noted that Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated will be the first one joining this weekend’s panel along with Sam Roberts and Arash Markazi and Triple H joked that the concept will continue moving forward as long as Justin does not screw it up for everyone else! Pressure!

Triple H has been meeting members of the online wrestling media for the past couple of years now, something that has not been done in WWE before. The idea is to be more open and allows those on call to freely ask questions about anything, although mostly related to the NXT brand.

You can listen to today’s 34-minute call below.