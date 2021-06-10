Videos/Photos: Meiko Satomura becomes new NXT UK women’s champion

Jun 10, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Meiko Satomura is your new WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Today’s NXT UK main event on Peacock and the WWE Network saw Satomura capture the title by defeating Kay Lee Ray.

This is the first NXT title reign for Satomura, who is just the fourth Superstar to hold the strap. KLR held the title for a record-setting 649 days after winning it from Toni Storm back on August 31, 2019 at the “Takeover: Cardiff” event.

Stay tuned for more from NXT UK. Below are several shots from today’s match between The Final Boss and The Hardcore Daredevil:

