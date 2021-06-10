Impact/AEW Summit scheduled for Impact Wrestling

The fate of Saturday’s Against All Odds main event will be decided on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

After defeating no. 1 contender Moose by DQ last week, Impact GM Scott D’Amore suggested to Don Callis that Sami Callihan be added to Saturday’s title match with Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and Moose.

Callis said Tony Khan would never agree to that, but D’Amore said he had already called him, leading to tonight’s Impact/AEW summit to discuss things.