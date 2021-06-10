Eddie Edwards Wants to Retire in Impact Wrestling

Lucha Libre Online recently spoke to Impact Wrestling talent Eddie Edwards, who discussed wanting to represent the Impact brand. Below is an excerpt from Eddie Edwards in response to being asked if he wants to stay with Impact for life (via Fightful):

“That’s exactly what I want. There is no other option. This is what I want to do. It’s something that I really believe in and it’s something in my heart and I take a lot of pride, not only in what I do but in what IMPACT does. I feel we can do so much more and continue to ride this momentum and continue to get better. I want to be the guy at the forefront of it and help be one of the faces of IMPACT. I know how good it is and how good it can be. I want to be the one wearing the IMPACT shirt and waving the IMPACT flag. I want to retire an IMPACT player.”