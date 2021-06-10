6/10/21 NXT UK Report

Welcome to NXT UK at the BT Sport Studios in London, England.

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd

Ring Announcer: Francesca Brown.

The episode this week opens with a recap of last week after the main event between Joe Coffey & Rampage Brown as Ilja Dragonuv came out to stare them both down. We then jump to a hype package for the main event tonight as Meiko Satomura will challenge Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

The NXT UK Heavyweight Champion, WALTER begins tonight as he makes his way to the ring. He starts by saying that recently he defended his title twice in the same week on two different continents. This title is one of the most prestigious prizes in professional wrestling. He’s also here to remind everybody that his motivation and mission has not changed and that’s to respect and restore the honor of this great sport. He’ll forever be the NXT UK Heavyweight Champion.

We then make our way backstage as earlier today we saw Jordan Devlin arrive and will be in action tonight.

Meiko Satomura is seen preparing for her matchup tonight.

A vignette for Subculture airs as they’ll be in action next week when we see Dani Luna & Flash Morgan Webster going up against Jinny & Joseph Conners.

Match #1: Jordan Devlin defeated Saxon Huxley with the Devlinside Suplex for the pinfall.

Backstage we see our NXT UK Women’s Championship getting ready for her title defense later tonight.

The NXT UK Tag Team champions, Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) join commentary for the next matchup.

We then see backstage as Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) are asking Sid Scala for a chance to shut up Sam Gradwell and then he says he’ll give them a opportunity to but then Sam Gradwell walks in and quickly leaves while Scala tells Gallus he’ll see what he can do.

Match #2: Symbiosis (Primate & T-Bone) (w/Eddie Dennis) defeated Dan Moloney & Andy Wild after Primate pinned Wild after the tag team combo of a powerslam & diving headbutt.

After the break Teoman cuts a promo by talking to Oliver Carter as he doesn’t understand why he would come out to help Ashton Smith when Smith wouldn’t even come to the hospital to help him out. He then says caring is his weakness.

Next week it’ll be Sam Gradwell going up against Wolfgang as well as the intergender matchup announced earlier.

Match #3: Meiko Satomura defeated Kay Lee Ray with the Scorpio Rising to win and become the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. After the match a huge celebration takes place.