Sunny reportedly released from jail

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is no longer incarcerated.

Sytch was released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey earlier this morning, according to PWInsider. Jail records show that Sunny was released due to a court order.

After multiple legal issues over the past several years, Sunny was arrested in July 2020 on charges of Eluding Police Officer, Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order, Operating Motor Vehicle During Second License Suspension, and Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

The pro wrestling veteran has been locked up over legal troubles in multiple states since 2012, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Stay tuned for more on Sunny and her legal issues.