Peacock app launches on Samsung TVs

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which has exclusive rights to the WWE Network in the United States, has signed an agreement with Samsung to bring the Peacock app on their smart televisions.

“Samsung is a powerful platform and we are excited to bring Peacock to millions of their dedicated streamers across the country,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock.

The move is great news for WWE fans who have Samsung TVs in their homes as now they can resume watching the WWE Network without a TV-connected device.

“The launch of Peacock enables Samsung to augment its leading news and entertainment offerings with world-class content and programming from NBCUniversal,” said Salek Brodsky, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Just in time for the Olympics, our partnership with Peacock also means Samsung users will now have more ways to access and enjoy the Tokyo Games.”

With the addition of Samsung, Peacock has one last major hurdle, and that’s Amazon’s Fire TV devices. Although the Amazon devices do not officially support Peacock, there are workarounds that can get you the app on your Amazon device.