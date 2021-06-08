New Poppy/Triple H merchandise released

WWE has released a new Poppy x Triple H merchandise collection.

The collection was announced this afternoon ahead of Poppy’s return to WWE NXT TV during tonight’s show, which will be the go-home episode for Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

The first drop in the official Poppy & WWE merchandise collaboration features two t-shirts. The Poppy x Triple H Gold Skull NXT t-shirt and the Poppy x Triple H White Skull NXT t-shirt are both priced at $30. The items can be pre-ordered now, and will begins shipping on Monday, June 28.

The synopsis for the collection reads, “Poppy has joined forces with NXT once again! Commemorate her appearance on June 8, 2021 at the Capitol Wrestling Center with this LIMITED EDITION T-Shirt.”

Poppy is set to make her NXT return on tonight’s show, and there’s been speculation on that she may engage in some sort of feud with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way. The singer has done a significant amount of NXT Loud music work over the past several years. Her “Say Cheese” single is the current NXT theme song, which she performed live at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

Stay tuned for more on Poppy and NXT. You can see the designs for the two Poppy x Triple H t-shirts in the tweet below: