“I want to get in the ring with Moose, Sami Callihan, Mox, Omega, Chris Daniels”

Tommy End, formerly known as Aleister Black, was on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and spoke about who he’d like to wrestle against and who he has signed with.

On who he’d like to wrestle against:

“I want to get in the ring with Moose, Callihan, Mox, Omega, Chris Daniels. My god. There is such an array of crazy talent. I think Jungle Boy is great. Hobbs. I think Hobbs is awesome. Brian Cage. Brody King from Ring Of Honor. Homicide. I would love to get in there with Homicide. I think Homicide is the OG. I love Homicide. Tons of respect. Eddie Kingston, another one.”

On the promotion he has signed with:

“Yeah, so we don’t know what the future holds at this point. Well, I know a certain part of my future, but I’m not gonna spill the beans here unfortunately. No exclusives yet.”