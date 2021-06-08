Chelsea Green Details Her 2010 Audition for Playboy, Hopes to Work With Them Again

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her bucket list of things she wanted to do, including wanting to work with Playboy. On the latest episode of her Green With Envy podcast, the wrestler revealed she actually had a tryout for Playboy in Chicago in the summer of 2010. Below are some highlights (via Metro UK).

Chelsea Green on her Playboy audition: “I get changed into my outfit, I put my lip gloss on, I’ve got my eyeshadow, my skinny little eyebrows going on, and I have my heels on. I decided to go for a little hot, hot pink bra and undies set, and I thought I looked like the f***ing cat’s meow. I was like, ‘There’s no way they won’t choose me.’ You go in, there’s a couple of people sitting behind a desk with screens – they’re obviously looking at the shots as they come up… You go in and it’s a photoshoot, plain white backdrop. You basically tell them a little bit about yourselves, tell them what you like to do and why you love Playboy, and why you wanna do it and you pose.”

On her recollection of the casting call: “It was kind of a very normal casting call. I will say, I don’t believe I got fully naked – I did take my top off, obviously, but I don’t remember taking my underwear off. At the time, I was like 20 years old, whatever – I loved my boobs! I had zero issues with my body and I’ve played sports my whole life, so I was in shape and stuff even though I was eating Cheetos for lunch in college.”

On a Playboy employee reaching out to her on social media: “I totally feel like we connected, he had such a great vibe about him, and he kinda enlightened me to what 2021 and future Playboy looks like – which is not the brick-and-mortar stuff. It is the digital side things, and the influencing side of things, and blogging, vlogging, hosting, podcasting, all that kind of stuff that they didn’t have before that they want to expand Playboy into.”

Chelsea Green on working with Playboy in the future: “I do feel really positive about the fact that in the future – and maybe it’s not in 2021, maybe it’s at the beginning of 2022, we’re not sure, but Chelsea Green might be the future of Playboy.”