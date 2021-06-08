6/8/21 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.
—
1. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Zicky Dice
2. Abadon defeated Willow Nightingale
3. Cezar Bononi (w/JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Cyrus
4. Angelico defeated Matthew Justice
5. Tay Conti (w/-1) defeated Natalia Markova
6. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated JP Daily and Tommy Daily
7. Marko Stunt defeated Ariel Dominguez
8. Aaron Solow (w/Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall) defeated Sonny Kiss
9. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Missa Kate
10. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) defeated Bear Bronson
11. Thunder Rosa defeated Megan Bayne
12. Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (10, Colt Cabana, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Dan Barry, Justin Law, and Kit Sackett
13. RSK (Big Swole and KiLynn King) (w/Red Velvet) defeated Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo)
14. Matt Sydal defeated Dante Martin