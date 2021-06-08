6/8/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Zicky Dice

2. Abadon defeated Willow Nightingale

3. Cezar Bononi (w/JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth) defeated Cyrus

4. Angelico defeated Matthew Justice

5. Tay Conti (w/-1) defeated Natalia Markova

6. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated JP Daily and Tommy Daily

7. Marko Stunt defeated Ariel Dominguez

8. Aaron Solow (w/Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall) defeated Sonny Kiss

9. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Missa Kate

10. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) defeated Bear Bronson

11. Thunder Rosa defeated Megan Bayne

12. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (10, Colt Cabana, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Dan Barry, Justin Law, and Kit Sackett

13. RSK (Big Swole and KiLynn King) (w/Red Velvet) defeated Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo)

14. Matt Sydal defeated Dante Martin