Update on possible plans for Eva Marie

There has reportedly been talk of pairing a WWE NXT Superstar with Eva Marie on the RAW brand.

Marie is headed back to the RAW storylines soon as the company started airing new “Eva-Lution'” vignettes for her return around two months ago. There had been some speculation on Marie acting as some sort of manager, and not an in-ring talent, but she dismissed that this past week after she was seen training in the ring during her latest vignettes.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes now reports that there has been talk of Eva having some “muscle” of some sort by her side. This goes with the recent reports on Eva serving as a vehicle to help get another female Superstar over on RAW.

This new report notes that two names being considered for Eva’s muscle are NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez and NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven.

Martinez is currently feuding with Xia Li and the two will face off at the “Takeover: In Your House” event next Sunday. Niven last wrestled in mid-March, teaming with Jack Starz for a win over Jinny and Joseph Conners in the first-ever NXT UK mixed tag team match. Niven had been working the NXT UK women’s division, but came up short twice against NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray last fall.

There’s no word yet on when Eva and her new muscle will officially arrive on the RAW brand, but it should be happening soon as her fifth vignette aired last Monday.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the latest Eva vignettes below: