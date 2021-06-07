New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion crowned

Shingo Takagi Wins IWGP World Title at NJPW Dominion

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan that was headlined by Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

The back and forth match saw them do some near falls towards the finish of the bout. In the end, Takagi landed a sliding forearm for the win to capture the vacant title