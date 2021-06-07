Kylie Rae Apologized To Impact Wrestling Wresters on Leaving The company

According to Fightful Select, Kylie Rae ending up in the NWA was a surprise for those in Impact as well. It was said that Kylie Rae hadn’t been in contact with a majority of the roster for months but Many are glad she’s doing okay.

It was also said that Kylie Rae spoke to some members of the Impact Wrestling locker room over the weekend. She also apologized for quitting before Bound For Glory when she was set to have a Knockouts Title match against Deanna Purrazzo.