Hyan



Real Name: Hyaneyoung Olvera

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 19

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Pro Debut: July 26, 2014

Trained By: Reality of Wrestling

Finishing Move: Powerbomb

Biography

– Hyan is nicknamed the The Renaissance Woman. She’s also been known as Hyaneyoung, Hyaneyoung Young & her real name Hyaneyoung Olvera.

– July 26, 2014, Hyaneyoung would make her debut by competing in a Battle Royal for the vacant ROW Diamonds Title.

– February 21, 2015, Hyaneyoung competed in a 5-Way for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– December 12th, Hyaneyoung challenged Ivory Robyn for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– January 17, 2016, Hyaneyoung challenged Jessica James for the Inspire Pro XX Division Title.

– February 6th, Hyaneyoung challenged Ivory Robyn for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– August 29th, Hyan lost to Nia Jax on WWE RAW.

– October 1st, Hyan lost to Robyn Reid at Elev8 Pro Mischief & Mayhem.

– February 11, 2017, Hyaneyoung challenged Kylie Rae for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– March 11th, Hyaneyoung defeated Miranda on ROW TV.

– April 29th, Hyaneyoung challenged Delilah Doom for the Sabotage Title.

– June 3rd, Hyaneyoung & Chelsea Green lost gk Rachael Ellering & Lisa Marie Varon at IWR Rise of the Revolution II – Tag 2.

– July 8th, Hyaneyoung & Ivory Robyn lost to Kylie Rae & Kayla Lynn on ROW On the Line.

– August 19th, Hyan lost to Killista at Sparkle Ladies Pro Wrestling.

– September 9th, Hyan lost to Machiko at MPX One Shot.

– September 15th, Hyaneyoung competed in a 3-Way at VIPX Please Don’t Die.

– September 16th, Hyaneyoung challenged Ivory Robyn for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– October 7th, Hyaneyoung & Kylie Rae defeated Laynie Luck & Ivory Robyn on ROW TV.

– October 13th, Hyaneyoung defeated Allie Kat at Sabotage She’s on It.

– November 18th, Hyan defeated Kyra Maya at MPX Armageddon.

– December 1st, Hyan & Maritza Janett defeated Trixie Tash & Willow Nightingale at RISE 6.

– January 12, 2018, Hyaneyoung challenged Kylie Rae for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– January 14th, Hyan lost to Kyra Maya at Lions Pride Welcome Back Aggies.

– January 19th, LTO (Hyan & Erica Torres) defeated Jordan Len-X & D’Marco Wilson at Sabotage War of the Genders II.

– January 27th, Hyan competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant CWA Mid-Atlantic Title.

– February 3rd, Hyan defeated Robyn Reid for the Elev8 Women’s Title.

– February 10th, Hyan defeated Kylie Rae for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– March 10th, Hyan competed in a 4-Way at NOVA Pro Sink or Swim.

– March 17th, Hyan defended the ROW Diamonds Title against Laynie Luck.

– March 24th, Hyan lost to Baby D at MPX H-Town is a Problem.

– March 31st, Hyan defended the Elev8 Women’s Title against Cici Galvis.

– April 13th, Hyan lost to Shazza McKenzie at RISE 7.

– April 15th, Hyan lost to Saraya Knight at SHIMMER 103.

– April 28th, Hyan won a 4-Way at Sabotage Taking it Back.

– May 12th, Hyan retained the ROW Diamonds Title against Angela.

– May 19th, Hyan defended the title against Barbi Hayden.

– June 2nd, Hyan & Max Castellanos defeated Angel Blue, Brysin Scott & Johnny Swole in a Handicap match at Lions Pride Havoc in Hamilton.

– June 9th, Hyan retained the ROW Diamonds Title against Jenna Lynn.

– June 23rd, Hyan lost the Elev8 Women’s Title to Amaya Jade.

– June 30th, Hyan lost to Rockelle Vaughn at BIW Best of the Best.

– July 14th, Hyan retained the ROW Diamonds Title against AQA.

– August 18th, Hyan defended the title against Jordynne Grace.

– August 21st, Hyan defeated Samantha Heights at GFW Don’t Mess the Commish.

– August 25th, Hyan defeated Erica Torres for the Sabotage Title.

– September 8th, Hyan defeated Jenna Lynn on ROW TV.

– October 12th, Hyan defeated Alejandra the Lion at Sabotage vs. DFW All Pro.

– October 13th, Hyan lost the ROW Diamonds Title to AQA in a 3-Way.

– October 20th, Hyan lost to Kay Lee Ray at SHIMMER 106.

– October 21st, Hyan defeated Solo Darling at SHIMMER 107.

– October 27th, Hyan defeated Arc Williams at FU Fright Night Under the Big Top.

– November 9th, Hyan retained the Sabotage Title against Jenna Lynn.

– November 17th, Hyan defeated Su Yung in a No DQ match at Ladies Night Out 4.

– November 25th, Hyan competed in a 4-Way at QOC 28.

– December 28th, Hyan retained the Sabotage Title in a Best Two out of Three Falls match against Laynie Luck.

– December 29th, Hyan defeated AQA for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– January 5, 2019, Hyan defeated Gino to retain the Sabotage Title.

– January 12th, Hyan retained the ROW Diamonds Division Title against Allie Recks.

– January 19th, Hyan defended the title against Miranda Alize.

– February 8th, Hyan defeated Rok-C at AAW Lucha City Limits.

– February 9th, Hyan retained the ROW Diamonds Division Title against Laynie Luck.

– February 23rd, Hyan defended the title against Rok-C.

– March 1st, Hyan defended the Sabotage Title against Penelope Ford.

– March 2nd, Hyan retained the title against Kiera Hogan.

– March 9th, Hyan lost the ROW Diamonds Division Title to AQA.

– March 29th, Hyan competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– March 30th, Hyan defeated Aerial Monroe at SHIMMER 110.

– March 31st, Hyan & Miranda Alize lost to The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) at SHIMMER 112.

– April 5th, Hyan won a 8-Way at SHIMMER 113.

– May 12th, Hyan, Leo Isaka & Megumi Tabushita lost to Yuu Yamagata, TAMURA & Amazon at the Marvelous 3rd Anniversary Show.

– May 19th, Hyan lost to Yumi Ohka at Sendai WAVE Keep Smile 10.

– June 8th, Hyan, Hikaru Shida & Mei Suruga defeated Alex Lee, Heidi Katrina & KAORU on Sendai Girls Women’s Pro Wrestling Big Show in Niigata.

– July 6th, Hyan competed in a 4-Way at ROW/Impact Wrestling Deep Impact.

– July 12th, Hyan defeated Kiefer Bartek at HMW Fight the Power.

– July 13th, Hyan retained the Sabotage Title against Tasha Steelz.

– July 27th, Hyan retained the title against Amber Nova.

– August 10th, Hyan competed in a 6-Way for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– August 17th, Hyan defeated Mercedes Martinez at Ladies Night Out 7.

– August 30th, Hyan lost to Joe Demaro at HMW Victim of Change.

– August 31st, Hyan challenged Kelly Klein for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.

– September 1st, Hyan competed in the first round 4-Way of the Inspire Pro Future Kill ’20 Tournament.

– September 7th, Hyan lost to Christi Jaynes at RCW Young Guns.

– September 21st, Hyan competed in a 3-Way at New Texas Pro Enter the Melee.

– September 28th, Hyan & Big Swole defeated Rob Killjoy & CPA at BCP Anything You Can Do.

– October 4th, Hyan defeated Savanna Stone at FU Ding, Dong, Ditch!

– October 12th, Hyan defeated Alex Gracia for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– October 26th, Hyan & Elayna Black lost to Laynie Luck & Kylie Rae at FU Wrestling, It’s What You Crave!

– November 3rd, Hyan won a Elimination 3-Way to win the Interim Heart of SHIMMER Title.

– November 14th, Hyan & Gino won a 3-Way to win the Maggie Martinez Memorial Intergender Tag Team Titles.

– November 17th, Hyan competed in a 4-Way for the vacant RCW Phoenix Title.

– December 14th, Hyan defended the ROW Diamonds Division Title in a 3-Way.

– December 28th, Hyan lost to Kimber Lee at AAW Windy City Classic XV.

– January 11, 2020, Hyan & Miranda Alize lost to AQA & Alex Gracia at Impact Wrestling Arlington Brawl & Fanfest.

– January 24th, Hyan & Savanna Stone defeated Jessicka Havok & Kimber Lee at AAW A New Dawn.

– January 25th, Hyan retained the Sabotage Title against ASF.

– February 8th, Hyan lost the ROW Diamonds Division Title to Rok-C.

– February 21st, Hyan won a 3-Way at AAW The Art of War ’20.

– March 1st, Hyan defeated Seishin at the Glory Pro 3rd Anniversary Show.

– September 6th, Hyan defeated Raychell Rose on ROW TV.

– September 20th, Hyan lost to Promise Braxton on ROW TV.

– October 1st, Hyan defeated Christi Jaynes at AAW Alive 1.

– October 10th, Hyan & Laynie Luck lost to The Sisters of Destruction (Blair Onyx & Elayna Black) at Glory Pro Are Ya Wrestling, Son?

– October 11th, Hyan defended the Heart of SHIMMER Title against Thunderkitty.

– November 7th, Hyan & Stephen Wolf challenged Chop Shop (Christian Rose & Herrick) for the ZOWA Tag Team Titles.

– November 12th, Hyan & Sierra lost to Christi Jaynes & Skye Blue at AAW Alive 3.

– December 19th, Hyan competed in a 3-Way for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– February 20, 2021, Hyan challenged Masha Slamovich for the GSW Soul of Syndicate Title.

– March 27th, Hyan lost to Christi Jaynes on Loko Hay Niveles.

– April 3rd, Hyan lost to Skye Blue on AAW Alive 4.

– April 17th, Hyan lost to Allie Kat at Glory Pro Battle on Broadway.

– April 24th, Hyan defeated Skye Blue in a Best Two out of Three Falls match on AAW Alive 7.

– April 25th, Hyan competed in a 4-Way on F1RST Wrestling (Show 1).

– April 28th, Hyan & Laynie Luck wrestled Max the Impaler & Rok-C to a no contest on ROH Women’s Division Wednesday.

– May 19th, Hyan lost to Max the Impaler on ROH Women’s Division Wednesday.

– May 22nd, Hyan lost to Allysin Kay in the first round of the GSW Women’s World Title Tournament.