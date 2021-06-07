Blair Onyx

Real Name:

Height: 5’6″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Kirov, Russia

Resides: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: October 27, 2018

Trained By: Black and Brave Wrestling

Finishing Move: Spider Lock

Biography

– Blair is nicknamed The Russian Spider & The Arachnoid.

– October 27, 2018, Blair would make her in-ring debut by teaming with Paloma Starr, Vega Venum & Big Mama as they defeated Charlie Kruel, Desy Des Lattimore, Nikki Victory & Livi La Vida Loca at BCW We’Re Taking Over! She would also compete in a Battle Royal at the event as well.

– November 17th, Blair lost to Paloma Starr at PGP Emergency Response VI.

– January 19, 2019, Blair competed against Laynie Luck for the vacant ZOWA Women’s Title.

– February 16th, Blair lost to Valentina Loca at the WPW Fox Hills Classic.

– March 16th, Blair lost to Elayna Black at BCW I Just Whooped Your Ass!

– March 29th, Blair lost to Stacy Shadows at WPW Break it Down!

– March 30th, Blair & Rockin Rivera lost to The Yacht Club (Brooke Valentine & Lil N8) at RUGGEDpro Oh, You Thought it Was Over?

– April 20th, Blair defeated Kara Noia at PWB This Means War ’19.

– May 17th, Blair & Savanna Stone defeated Heather Reckless & Miranda Rites at CSW We Are Chicago.

– May 18th, Blair defeated Heather Reckless at ZOWA Prophetstown.

– June 20th, Blair lost to Elayna Black at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays 1.

– July 11th, Blair lost to Vanessa Azure in the quarter-finals of the ZOWA Zen of Women’s Athletics Tournament.

– July 12th, Blair lost to Marti Belle at the 3XW 14th Anniversary Show.

– July 17th, Blair lost to Tootie Lynn Ramsey at PGP Monsters of Mayhem.

– July 20th, Blair won a 3-Way Elimination at CSW All Day.

– July 21st, Blair defeated Elayna Black at the BCW Green County Fair.

– July 27th, Blair lost to Seishin at Showtime Rise or Fall ’19.

– August 3rd, Blair lost to Valentina Loca at CEW Countdown to MancountryMania.

– August 4th, Blair competed against Stacy Shadows for the vacant WPW Women’s Title.

– August 17th, Blair challenged Missa Kate for the CSW Women’s Title.

– August 23rd, Blair lost to Izzy B at SCWPro Hot Hot Hot.

– August 24th, Blair lost to Izzy B at the SCWPro – Show 1 & she lost to Heather Reckless at Show 2.

– August 29th, Blair challenged Laynie Luck for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– September 2nd, Blair lost by DQ to Seishin at PGP GrappleMania IV.

– September 6th, Blair & Elayna Black lost to Izzy B & Heather Reckless at SCWPro Final Countdown.

– September 7th, Blair lost to Izzy B at SCWPro Hawkamania XI.

– September 12th, Blair defeated Zoe Sager at WPW Don’t be a Menace.

– September 13th, Blair lost to Elayna Black at MAW The Man Who Pays the Piper.

– September 14th, Blair competed in the Showtime Lake Hallie Rumble.

– September 20th, Blair competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Freelance I Want to Believe.

– September 28th, Blair & Valentina Loca lost to Izzy B & Heather Reckless at SCWPro Aftermath.

– October 4th, BlairWolf (Blair & Air Wolf) lost to Jah-C & Kenny Alfonso at Showtime Wrecked.

– October 25th, Blair competed in the Freelance Halloween Rumble.

– November 1st, Blair competed in a 4-Way at Early to RISE 2.

– November 8th, Blair lost to Seishin at Iron Spirit Pro Volume 7.

– November 9th, Blair lost to Laynie Luck at ZOWA The Ultimate Ultimate.

– November 15th, Blair defeated Shane Black at MAW The Rules of the Game.

– November 29th, Blair competed in the CWE Rumble to Remember ’19.

– December 12th, Blair defeated Sloan at WPW Pain Actually.

– December 14th, Blair lost to Heather Reckless at SCWPro Season’s Beatings.

– January 17, 2020, Blair defeated Izzy B at SCWPro Prestige.

– January 18th, Blair competed in the Greatest BLP Rumble.

– January 24th, Blair competed in a 5-Way at. SCWPro Genesis.

– February 1st, Blair competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the vacant KSMH Viking or Valkyrie Intergender Title.

– February 6th, Blair lost to Kenzie Page at IWA Mid-South Heartbreak ’20.

– February 8th, Blair lost to Heather Reckless at SCWPro Heartbreak ’20.

– February 15th, Blair defeated Heather Reckless at the WPW Fox Hills Classic 3.

– February 16th, Blair competed in a 4-Way for the vacant HOW Women’s Title.

– February 28th, Blair Blair lost to Skye Blue at FW Sky’s the Limit.

– February 29th, Blair lost to Heather Reckless at SCWPro Leap of Faith.

– March 1st, Blair lost to Kylie Rae at the Glory Pro 3rd Anniversary Show.

– March 7th, Blair challenged Hayley Shadows for the EMERGE Women’s Title.

– September 17th, Blair & Elayna Black defeated Laynie Luck & Missa Kate at Zelo Pro Wretling on Weed Street.

– September 19th, Blair defeated Valentina Loca at the SCWPro Epic Anniversary.

– October 10th, The Sisters of Destruction (Blair & Elayna Black) defeated Hyan & Laynie Luck at Glory Pro Are Ya Wrestling, Son?

– October 17th, Blair competed in a Rumble for the vacant Girl Fight Title.

– December 11th, Blair lost to Raychell Rose at MPW Run it Back.

– February 20, 2021, Blair defeated Su Yung at WrestleMax STL Episode I.

– March 27th, Blair lost to Devon Monroe in a No Ring No Rules match at Timebomb Here to Stay.

– April 3rd, Blair lost to Brooke Valentine at WrestleMax STL Episode II.

– April 25th, Blair won a 4-Way at F1RST Wrestling – Show 1, she would lose to Billie Starkz on Show 2.

– May 1st, Blair competed in a 3-Way at Zelo Pro Wrestlefest.