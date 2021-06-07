AEW Dynamite viewership for Friday

Friday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring Mark Henry’s advertised Dynamite debut plus Dustin Rhodes defeating Nick Comoroto in a Bullrope Match main event, reportedly drew 462,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This is down 12.17% from last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 526,000 viewers for the Double Or Nothing go-home show.

The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, which would be the lowest rating in that demo in show history. The previous week drew a 0.20 key demo rating, so it was down 5%.

Friday’s Dynamite viewership was down 36.7% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was down 34.5% from the same week last year.

To compare this week’s Friday Night Dynamite numbers, the Saturday Night Dynamite episode on August 22, 2020 drew 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 key demo rating, while the Thursday Night Dynamite episode on August 27, 2020 drew 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 key demo rating. Last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode drew 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, for the Double Or Nothing go-home show.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode