6/7/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Jade Cargill (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Rache Chanel

2. Santana and Ortiz defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

3. Scorpio Sky defeated Trevor Read

4. Team Taz (Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs) (w/Hook and Ricky Starks) defeated Kendall Blake and Trevor Aeon

5. Evil Uno (w/-1) defeated Danny Limelight

6. Ethan Page defeated Mike Sydal

7. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels and Alex Reynolds)

8. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Queen Aminata

9. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated The Wingmen (JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon)

10. Hikaru Shida defeated Diamante