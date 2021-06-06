Video: Matt Cardona attacks Nick Gage at GCW show

Jun 6, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) Just attacked Nick Gage at GCW ZombieWalk Show

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    June 6, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Not a NICK GAGE fan at all (I like actually smiled and trained pro wrestlers), so I certainly don’t like this kinda wrestling.

    But I’ll fully concede that the enthusiasm of the crowd and announcers is very fun to experience

  2. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    June 6, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    *skilled, not smiled 😂

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Paige

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal