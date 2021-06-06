Video: Matt Cardona attacks Nick Gage at GCW show
Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) Just attacked Nick Gage at GCW ZombieWalk Show
I’m fucking here! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/7gQXsb64lp
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 6, 2021
Not a NICK GAGE fan at all (I like actually smiled and trained pro wrestlers), so I certainly don’t like this kinda wrestling.
But I’ll fully concede that the enthusiasm of the crowd and announcers is very fun to experience
*skilled, not smiled 😂