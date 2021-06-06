Triple H rings the bell during NBA Playoffs

Jun 6, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

ABC showing Triple H ringing the bell. Huge plug for the WWE. Philadelphia vs Atlanta NBA Playoffs…

via WWE.com:

Triple H joined All-Star center Joel Embiid to get the 76ers faithful ready to kick off Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The Game rang the 76ers’ Liberty Bell prior to tip-off, putting his spin on the ceremonies with the use of his trusty sledgehammer.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    June 6, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    That had to be a ton of fun…

    I like when WWF would do publicity stuff like that when I was a kid in the 70s/80s

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Paige

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal