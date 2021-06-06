Theft at WWE ThunderDome, USF Police Department looking for help

The University of South Florida Police Department put out an alert asking for help identifying a man who stole items from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center.

The offense date is listed at May 22 between 12:10AM and 1:58AM but the BOLO was issued yesterday, June 5.

The report states that on the above date and time, an unidentified suspect removed several items from inside the Yuengling Center belonging to WWE. He was seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He appears to be a H/M between the ages of 25-30 with brown hair, a mustache, and light goatee.

USFPD is asking for help and anyone with information can call 813-974-2628.

A copy of the BOLO with photos of the man can be seen below.