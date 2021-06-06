Sheamus undergoes surgery to repair broken nose

United States champion Sheamus is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose.

The injury took place on Raw after Humberto Carrillo caught him with a stiff forearm, breaking his nose on the spot live on television. Despite the injury, Sheamus still finished the match. The injury brought back memories of John Cena also suffering a broken nose in the match against Seth Rollins and Cena soldiered on as well to finish the match.

This weekend, the Celtic Warrior shared images from his hospital bed, posting two photos and “#AndStill” as text. Despite a puffy face and a black eye, Sheamus looks to be in good spirits…and his nose is straight again!

It’s unclear how long Sheamus will be sitting out of in-ring action.

