ROH TV #507 Report

Ring of Honor Television comes to from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland

Host: Quinn McKay

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman

Ring Announcer: Bobby Cruise

Officials: Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak

ROH TV opens with the video package for Survival of the Fittest as it’ll begin tonight. Next we see the host of the evening, Quinn McKay. She welcomes us to the show and then runs down the card for tonight. She then shows the bracket for the Survival of the Fittest tournament as 12 individuals will be entered. She then mentions that on ROH’s YouTube channel & on ROH TV we will see matches in the next few weeks to determine the final 6 men for the 6-Way Elimination match go determine the Survival of the Fittest winner as they’ll receive a ROH World Title shot.

Before the first match we see some strong promos from Rey Horus & Demonic Flamita.

Match #1: Demonic Flamita defeated Rey Horus after hitting a muscle buster into a facebuster combo to roll up Horus in the first round of the Survival of the Fittest.

June 8th on YouTube’s Week by Week it’ll be Sledge & Brian Johnson going at it in the first round of the of the Survival of the Fittest as we see a epic promo from Sledge and of course another great promo by Brian Johnson (who is one of the best in the business at promos in my opinion).

Before the main event starts we learn that the time limit will be amped up to 30 Minutes due to the personal animosity involved. Also great promos from Silas Young & Josh Woods before the next match.

The judges for the Pure Rules match are Sumie Sakai, Gary Jester & Will Ferrera.

Match #2: Josh Woods defeated Silas Young in a Pure Rules match with the Beast Lock. Silas ran out of rope breaks and had to tap out.

Next week Dragon Lee & Kenny King will challenge Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams for the ROH World Tag Team Titles in a Pure Rules match & Eli Isom will go up against Dak Draper in a first round matchup in the Survival of the Fittest tournament.