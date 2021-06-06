NWA When Our Shadows Fall Report

The National Wrestling Alliance is live at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. This is When Our Shadows Fall.

Commentators: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky & Tim Storm

Ring Announcer/Interviewer: Kyle Durden

Match #1: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) defeated Slice Boogie/Marshe Rockett, The End (Odinson & Parrow) & Sal Rinuaro/Rudo in a 4-Way tag team matchup after La Rebelion hit the Total Rebelion on Marshe Rockett for the win.

Da Pope is interviewed by Kyle Durden as he cuts a promo on his opponent Tyrus. Tyrus then comes out with Austin Idol as he blames Pope for not being in the main event tonight so he’ll pay the price. He’ll donate his win tonight to his charity, The Love-Alive Charity.

Match #2: Tyrus (w/Austin Idol) defeated Da Pope in a non-title matchup.

Match #3: Kylie Rae & Taryn Terrell defeated Thunder Rosa & Melina as Rosa & Terrell went brawling backstage so Kylie rolled up Melina for the win.

Match #4: JTG defeated Fred Rosser with a small package for the win.

Match #5: Aron Stevens & Kratos defeated The War Kings (Jax Dane & Crimson) & Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis) to retain the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

Match #6: Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to win the NWA Women’s World Championship after hitting her with the spear for the win.

Match #7: Nick Aldis defeated Trevor Murdoch by DQ to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after the referee seen a chair in the ring and thought Murdoch hit him with it since Aldis did hit the official with the chair earlier in the match. After the match Kyle Durden interviews Murdoch and says it’s not fair. Murdoch says he worked his ass off to get here and then he gets shafted, he doesn’t know what to do. Aldis has been one step ahead of him the whole way and he doesn’t know what to do. He then thanks the fans for watching him and says that he is doing everything he can as he walks off while the commentators close out the show.