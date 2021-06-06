New NWA Women’s World Champion

Jun 6, 2021 - by Allen Rockum

Today we saw Kamille defeat Serena Deeb to win the NWA Women’s World Championship at When Our Shadows Fall. Kamille scored the pinfall after hitting the steam roller & spear combo.

Kamille became the #1 Contender at Back for the Attack after defeating Thunder Rosa. Kamille had to wait for her title opportunity due to Serena Deeb suffering a knee injury. Serena held the title for 228 days.

