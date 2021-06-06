New NWA Women’s World Champion
Today we saw Kamille defeat Serena Deeb to win the NWA Women’s World Championship at When Our Shadows Fall. Kamille scored the pinfall after hitting the steam roller & spear combo.
Kamille became the #1 Contender at Back for the Attack after defeating Thunder Rosa. Kamille had to wait for her title opportunity due to Serena Deeb suffering a knee injury. Serena held the title for 228 days.
