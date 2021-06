Naomichi Marufuji captured the GHC Heavyweight Championship at this morning’s CyberFight Festival 2021 event.

Marufuji defeated Keiji Mutoh in the main event, pinning Mutoh after a knee strike. Mutoh held the title for 114 days, defeating Go Shiozaki at NOAH’s Destination 2021 event back on February 12.

This marks Marufuji’s fourth reign as GHC Heavyweight Champion, tying Takashi Sugiura and Shiozaki for the most title reigns.