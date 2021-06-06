Kylie Rae officially joins the NWA

Kylie Rae is officially joining the NWA.

During NWA When Our Shadows Fall, Joe Galli confirmed Kylie Rae had signed a contract with NWA, making it her home in wrestling moving forward.

PWInsider reported that while Rae had stayed under contract to Impact, both Impact and NWA had worked out agreement over the last several weeks that would allow Rae to sign with NWA. Both sides reportedly came to an agreement within the last four to five days.

Additionally, while Rae was signed to Impact, the promotion did not have plans to use her moving forward as officials were respecting her dealing with personal issues.