Charlotte is a special place to me professionally and personally.. #AEW will return to Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @AEW @AEWonTNT

Tickets go on sale – Friday, June 11 at 10am Eastern – https://t.co/A807GPwZeG pic.twitter.com/VK9B83NikY

— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) June 6, 2021