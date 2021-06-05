SummerSlam 2021 location to be unveiled today

The SummerSlam 2021 location will be officially announced today during the Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC.

While the strong rumors are that the show will be held in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium, five other NFL stadiums are – or were – in the running including The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, NRG Stadium in Houston, MetLife Stadium in New York, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Smackdown prior to SummerSlam will take place in Phoenix while the Raw following the PPV will be held in San Diego which means that the show is definitely going to the West Coast.

That pretty much leaves Vegas and Inglewood as the only two in the running although on Sunday, August 22, there will be a pre-season NFL game at SoFi Stadium between the Chargers and the 49ers which pretty much rules out SummerSlam at that location. The SoFi Stadium calendar shows no events that week and the first NFL pre-season game is on August 14.

SummerSlam will take place on the 21st, which is a Saturday and the date was rumored to have been chosen by the people at the stadium in Las Vegas. Vegas will be busy that day too as there will be the Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr. fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.