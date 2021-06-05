Filed to GERWECK.NET:

We’re happy to share Sandra Gray’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast.

Sandra Gray is the Lead Seamstress at AEW, and is responsible for many of the amazing costumes you see on the talent in the ring. Sandra shares her self-taught, sewing beginnings, how she got involved in wrestling, the first in-ring gear she ever made, and what it’s been like working with AEW talent such as Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Chris Jericho, and Private Party. She recalls wardrobe malfunctions, funky fixes, and some of her most proud moments. She also shares her AEW journey, and what she loves most about being backstage at DYNAMITE.

SANDRA GRAY QUOTES:

Sandra Gray on coming to AEW:

“I’ve always done outfits for Cody and Brandi, and just happened to be hanging around their house, and they mentioned to me that something might be in the works in the future, and I was like super interested in it, so the minute I heard that this was going on, I’m like, if you ever need a seamstress, please, I’m your girl.”

Sandra Gray on the first gear she made for Dr. Britt Baker DMD:

“The day I was there working on the costume, her music was literally playing, and she was still putting on her top. The glue was still wet on the rhinestones. She’s running down the hallway screaming, “rhinestone flying!’”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/sandra-gray