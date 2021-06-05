New Japan Pro-Wrestling NZ Dojo (Fale Dojo) training to hold open trial, Auckland, NZ

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling New Zealand Dojo (Fale Dojo) will be holding an open free trial, to be part of the Dojo’s 3 month professional wrestling training course. This event will take place on Sunday the 20th of June at the Fale Dojo facility in Otahuhu, Auckland, New Zealand.

https://www.njpw1972.com/97610?fbclid=IwAR1QBLj4S51EzC8ZyXO4H9iFNTxI92Ye6t9nyneS-pdPvaXJSDAMTsXUteM

https://www.facebook.com/faledojonz/photos/a.1040994212673858/3647375322035721/

About Fale Dojo:

Fale Dojo is a professional wrestling training school and local fitness facility based in Otahuhu, Auckland, New Zealand. The Dojo is an official part of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling training system, known internationally as NJPW New Zealand Dojo.

Founded in 2016 by Head Trainer Toks Fale, Fale first came on to the wrestling scene as the first non-Japanese student (otherwise known as a young lion) to graduate from the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Dojo in Tokyo in 2009 before making his NJPW debut on 4 April 2010. Known professionally as the “Rogue General” Bad Luck Fale, his status was elevated in 2013 when he became one of the founding members of Bullet Club. Regarded as the hottest faction in pro wrestling, Bullet Club has maintained its dominance in the wrestling world for a decade, due partly to Fale’s reputation as the Club’s revered enforcer.

Toks Fale’s passion is to give back to his community. He envisioned Fale Dojo as a way of sharing his experience and knowledge with the goal of presenting professional wrestling as a viable career opportunity. Toks Fale’s reputation helped secure an affiliation between Fale Dojo and New Japan Pro-Wrestling allowing graduates from the Dojo’s three-month professional wrestling training course to pursue further training at the New Japan Dojo. From there, they can pursue the opportunity to gain a spot on the NJPW roster.

The chance to gain Fale’s insight has drawn in many locals, as well as attracting students from all over the world. As of May 2021, Fale Dojo has produced 40 graduates. Notable alumni include “Switchblade” Jay White, Aaron Henare, Hikuleo, Robbie Eagles, Gino Gambino, Yuto Nakashima, Michael Richards, and Aaron Solow.

As a local fitness facility, Fale Dojo is equipped to offer a wide variety of classes to the general public aimed at building up people’s fitness, their self-confidence, and supporting their journey and personal development. The trainers are experts in their disciplines who relish the opportunity to pass on their knowledge and understanding. The Fale Dojo coaching staff reflect New Zealand’s rich and multi-layered cultural identity; they are equipped and ready to welcome people from all walks of life.

Fale Dojo is proud to have a partnership with Xplosive Supplements, Papatoetoe, South Auckland. Fale Dojo also is the first Pacific Island-owned and operated professional wrestling training school and wrestling promotion in New Zealand.