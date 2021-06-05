MLW announces a pair of new signings

MLW has announced the signings of King Muertes and Aramis

Major League Wrestling® has signed King Muertes to a multi-year deal. The deal, which was signed this week, will extend the heavyweight luchador’s reign of destruction in MLW for the foreseeable future.

Debuting in early 2021, the masked man has an 80% winning percentage and is one of the top ranked pound-for-pound luchadores.

While terms have not been released, MLW.com can confirm that Cesar Duran brokered the deal and will be the exclusive promoter for Muertes under the Azteca Underground banner.

Duran issued the following statement:

“Yes, yes, you can thank ME for ensuring you get the best lucha and violence in the entire world! Wrestling was soooo boring. But now you have Azteca Underground and you have King Muertes! What could be better? Wait, I know. But I’m not going to share quite yet!!!!”

-Cesar Duran

Owner/Proprietor, Azteca Underground

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. More tickets are expected to be made available shortly at MLW2300.com.

Major League Wrestling® has signed Aramis to a multi-year deal. The deal, which was signed last week, will see Aramis make his MLW debut next month in Philadelphia.

While details remain unclear, MLW.com has learned that once again Cesar Duran was “heavily involved” in putting this deal in place. Aramis is reportedly will be promoted by the Azteca Underground organization.

When pressed about about what’s next for the lucha libre fight club, Duran simply said, “What’s next? A reminder that I am the best promoter in the business!!!!”