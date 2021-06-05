Missa Kate

Real Name: Melissa

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Resides: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: May 19, 2018

Trained By: Bryce Benjamin & Steve Boz

Finishing Move: Spinning Roundhouse

Biography

– Kate is nicknames Chicago’s Sweetheart.

– May 19, 2018, Kate made her in-ring debut in a Losing effort against Shotzi Blackheart at CSW Proud of Power.

– July 21st, Kate defeated Vanessa Azure at CSW Home of the Brave.

– July 28th, Kate lost to Thunder Rosa at FW Seeing Stars.

– August 4th, Kate competed for the GPW Battle Royal Title.

– August 10th, Kate lost to Sierra at CSW Pacesetter.

– October 19th, Kate lost to Laynie Luck at the CSW Hall of Fame Show.

– November 17th, Kate defeated Laynie Luck at CSW Turbo Boost.

– December 9th, Kate & Ari Akuma defeated Eddie Machete & Valentina Loca at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 2.

– January 19, 2019, Kate defeated Miranda Rites at CSW Direct Challenge.

– February 24th, Hazard (Kate & Ari Akuma) & Pariah lost to The Following (Elayna Black, Jesus Bryce & War Bear) at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 3.

– March 16th, Kate & Jason Hades defeated Brubaker & Heather Reckless at CSW Offense Taken.

– April 20th, Kate won the vacant CSW Women’s Title after winning a 3-Way.

– April 26th, Kate lost a No DQ match to Bryce Benjamin at Kaiju Slam at the Saloon 2.

– May 17th, Kate challenged Brubaker for the CSW Heavyweight Title.

– May 18th, Kate lost to Elayna Black at BCW OraleEssa.

– May 31st, Kate competed in a 6-Way Elimination at Kaiju Dazed and Kaiju-Ed.

– June 22nd, Kate defeated Paloma Starr at Kaiju We Are Legion.

– July 19th, Kate defeated Elayna Black at Kaiju Quarrel at the Querry.

– July 20th, Kate competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Frontline Pro 12.

– August 1st, Kate & Laynie Luck defeated Elayna Black & Shotzi Blackheart at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays 3.

– August 15th, Kate competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– August 17th, Kate defended the CSW Women’s Title against Blair Onyx.

– August 29th, Kate lost to Elayna Black at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays – Anniversary 2.

– September 20th, Kate competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Freelance I Want to Believe.

– September 21st, Kate retained the CSW Women’s Title against Skye Blue.

– September 28th, Kate defeated Rahne Victoria at ZOWA The Michael Scott Wrestling Company.

– October 18th, Kate defended the CSW Women’s Title against Shotzi Blackheart.

– October 20th, Kate retained the title in a 3-Way.

– October 25th, Kate competed in the Freelance Halloween Rumble.

– November 16th, Kate & Skye Blue defeated Heather Reckless & Ryan Matthews at CSW Caged In.

– December 14th, Kate competed in a 3-Way at BCW Wreck the Halls.

– January 3, 2020, Kate lost to Skye Blue at FW 2020 Vision.

– January 17th, Kate lost the CSW Women’s Title to Dream Girl Ellie.

– January 19th, Kate competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant LLT Women’s Title.

– February 1st, Kate challenged Brooke Valentine for the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– February 16th, Kate competed in a 5-Way Elimination for the LLT Women’s Title.

– March 6th, Kate & Davey Bang competed in a Gauntlet for the Freelance World Tag Team Titles.

– June 20th, Kate competed in a 3-Way for the vacant BCW Women’s Title.

– August 9th, Kate competed in a 3-Way at POWW Summer Xplosion.

– August 15th, Kate defeated Jay Raves at Zelo Pro Stronger Together.

– September 12th, Kate & Sierra lost to Skye Blue & Stacy Shadows at BCW Rumble at Rumpoles II.

– September 17th, Kate & Laynie Luck lost to Blair Onyx & Elayna Black at Zelo Pro Wrestling on Weed Street.

– October 17th, Kate won a 4-Way Scramble at Zelo Pro The Show Must Go On.

– October 18th, Kate challenged Skye Blue for the CSW Women’s Title.

– March 20, 2021, Kate & Mikey McFinnegan defeated Brooke Valentine & JJ Garrett at ZOWA Get Over or Get Out.

– April 9th, Kate lost to JJ Garrett at ZOWA Guavamania, Kate would also lost to Renee Michelle at GCW 18.

– April 24th, Kate competed in 6-Way Elimination Scramble for the HLW Women’s Title.

– May 1st, Kate competed in a 3-Way at Zelo Pro Wrestlefest.