Missa Kate
Real Name: Melissa
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Resides: Chicago, Illinois
Pro Debut: May 19, 2018
Trained By: Bryce Benjamin & Steve Boz
Finishing Move: Spinning Roundhouse
Biography
– Kate is nicknames Chicago’s Sweetheart.
– May 19, 2018, Kate made her in-ring debut in a Losing effort against Shotzi Blackheart at CSW Proud of Power.
– July 21st, Kate defeated Vanessa Azure at CSW Home of the Brave.
– July 28th, Kate lost to Thunder Rosa at FW Seeing Stars.
– August 4th, Kate competed for the GPW Battle Royal Title.
– August 10th, Kate lost to Sierra at CSW Pacesetter.
– October 19th, Kate lost to Laynie Luck at the CSW Hall of Fame Show.
– November 17th, Kate defeated Laynie Luck at CSW Turbo Boost.
– December 9th, Kate & Ari Akuma defeated Eddie Machete & Valentina Loca at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 2.
– January 19, 2019, Kate defeated Miranda Rites at CSW Direct Challenge.
– February 24th, Hazard (Kate & Ari Akuma) & Pariah lost to The Following (Elayna Black, Jesus Bryce & War Bear) at Kaiju Roundup at the Roundhouse 3.
– March 16th, Kate & Jason Hades defeated Brubaker & Heather Reckless at CSW Offense Taken.
– April 20th, Kate won the vacant CSW Women’s Title after winning a 3-Way.
– April 26th, Kate lost a No DQ match to Bryce Benjamin at Kaiju Slam at the Saloon 2.
– May 17th, Kate challenged Brubaker for the CSW Heavyweight Title.
– May 18th, Kate lost to Elayna Black at BCW OraleEssa.
– May 31st, Kate competed in a 6-Way Elimination at Kaiju Dazed and Kaiju-Ed.
– June 22nd, Kate defeated Paloma Starr at Kaiju We Are Legion.
– July 19th, Kate defeated Elayna Black at Kaiju Quarrel at the Querry.
– July 20th, Kate competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Frontline Pro 12.
– August 1st, Kate & Laynie Luck defeated Elayna Black & Shotzi Blackheart at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays 3.
– August 15th, Kate competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Zelo Pro Women’s Title.
– August 17th, Kate defended the CSW Women’s Title against Blair Onyx.
– August 29th, Kate lost to Elayna Black at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays – Anniversary 2.
– September 20th, Kate competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Freelance I Want to Believe.
– September 21st, Kate retained the CSW Women’s Title against Skye Blue.
– September 28th, Kate defeated Rahne Victoria at ZOWA The Michael Scott Wrestling Company.
– October 18th, Kate defended the CSW Women’s Title against Shotzi Blackheart.
– October 20th, Kate retained the title in a 3-Way.
– October 25th, Kate competed in the Freelance Halloween Rumble.
– November 16th, Kate & Skye Blue defeated Heather Reckless & Ryan Matthews at CSW Caged In.
– December 14th, Kate competed in a 3-Way at BCW Wreck the Halls.
– January 3, 2020, Kate lost to Skye Blue at FW 2020 Vision.
– January 17th, Kate lost the CSW Women’s Title to Dream Girl Ellie.
– January 19th, Kate competed in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant LLT Women’s Title.
– February 1st, Kate challenged Brooke Valentine for the ZOWA Women’s Title.
– February 16th, Kate competed in a 5-Way Elimination for the LLT Women’s Title.
– March 6th, Kate & Davey Bang competed in a Gauntlet for the Freelance World Tag Team Titles.
– June 20th, Kate competed in a 3-Way for the vacant BCW Women’s Title.
– August 9th, Kate competed in a 3-Way at POWW Summer Xplosion.
– August 15th, Kate defeated Jay Raves at Zelo Pro Stronger Together.
– September 12th, Kate & Sierra lost to Skye Blue & Stacy Shadows at BCW Rumble at Rumpoles II.
– September 17th, Kate & Laynie Luck lost to Blair Onyx & Elayna Black at Zelo Pro Wrestling on Weed Street.
– October 17th, Kate won a 4-Way Scramble at Zelo Pro The Show Must Go On.
– October 18th, Kate challenged Skye Blue for the CSW Women’s Title.
– March 20, 2021, Kate & Mikey McFinnegan defeated Brooke Valentine & JJ Garrett at ZOWA Get Over or Get Out.
– April 9th, Kate lost to JJ Garrett at ZOWA Guavamania, Kate would also lost to Renee Michelle at GCW 18.
– April 24th, Kate competed in 6-Way Elimination Scramble for the HLW Women’s Title.
– May 1st, Kate competed in a 3-Way at Zelo Pro Wrestlefest.